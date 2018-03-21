Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Arctic Monkeys are set to release new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' on May 11th.

Speculation over the band's next move has dogged them for over 12 months, with the group being spotted in their home city of Sheffield just before Christmas.

Admitting that new sessions were under way, Arctic Monkeys managed to keep a lid - just about - on top of the rumours.

Now they're ready to take their next step. Arctic Monkeys will release new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' on May 11th through Domino, and you can order it HERE.

Here's the announcement.

Our new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th, 2018.

Roll on May 11th...

Tracklisting:

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out Of Five

7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese

