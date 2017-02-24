Arctic Monkeys Announce First Show Of 2018

Arctic Monkeys have announced plans for their first live show of 2018.

The band have been teasing their return for some time, after being spotted heading into a rehearsal space in their home city of Sheffield.

Now Arctic Monkeys have revealed their first live show of 2018 - an appearance at Firefly Festival in Delaware. Here's the announcement...

The Woodlands are calling



Passes on sale Friday, 1/12 at 10am ET. Special one-day pricing available Friday only till 11:59pm ET! pic.twitter.com/O4ZPLdgLwy — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 11, 2018

But the plot thickens...

As an eagle-eyed Reddit user points out that a now-deleted Instagram Live post offers the possibility of four more dates, including something in London...

When we find out you'll be the first to know!

