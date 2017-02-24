Arctic Monkeys Announce First Show Of 2018

And their could be a lot more on the way...
11 · 01 · 2018
Arctic Monkeys have announced plans for their first live show of 2018.

The band have been teasing their return for some time, after being spotted heading into a rehearsal space in their home city of Sheffield.

Now Arctic Monkeys have revealed their first live show of 2018 - an appearance at Firefly Festival in Delaware. Here's the announcement...

But the plot thickens...

As an eagle-eyed Reddit user points out that a now-deleted Instagram Live post offers the possibility of four more dates, including something in London...

When we find out you'll be the first to know!

