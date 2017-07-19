Appleblim Announces Debut Album

Appleblim is set to release his long-awaited debut album 'Life In A Laser' this March.

The producer emerged during dubstep's formative phase, a profoundly individual voice able to meld club tropes with bass abstraction.

Since then, Appleblim has built a singular, probing catalogue, moving through several distinct phases but retaining those inherent foundations.

Debut album 'Life In A Laser' comes more than a decade after his first release, and it drops this March through Sneaker Social Club.

We've yet to get to grips with the music itself, but we're told that Appleblim is moving beyond breaks experimentation, incorporating everything from rave flourishes to 2-step in the process.

This should be exciting...

'Life In A Laser' will be released in March.

