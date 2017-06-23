Apostille's 'Feel Bad' Is A Left Field Electronic Jerker

Glasgow based artist Apostille has shared acerbic, left field synth jammer 'Feel Bad'.

The project is the latest iteration of Michael Kasparis, known for his involvement with Anxiety and The Lowest Form, as well as founding Night School Records.

Apostille is a solo electronic venture, with new album 'Choose Life' set to arrive on June 8th.

UK shows have been announced, with the electronic musician also sharing left field synth pop jammer 'Feel Bad'.

“Feel Bad was written about transcending a negative experience, ecstasy through living bad,” Kasparis explains. “The video was to be stark but warm, people in a room, together. I wanted something completely false in set up - a bunch of people dancing and miming to a song, but I wanted to see if you can get something transcendent and warm while looking directly at the makings of it. Mostly I wanted to test how uncomfortable people, including me, can get before losing their inhibitions.”

Check it out now.

Catch Apostille at the following shows:

May

26 London The Victoria

27 Brighton The Pipeline

28 Cardiff The Undertone

31 Leeds Wharf Chambers

June

2 Glasgow The Art School

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.