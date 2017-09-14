Anticon Co-Founder Alias Has Died

Anticon Records co-founder and hip-hop artist Alias has died at the age of 41.

Born in rural Maine the American artist - real name Brendon Whitney - became obsessed with hip-hop from a young age, joining the group Live Poets in 1996.

The project later grew into Deep Puddle Dynamics, while Anticon emerged from the coterie surrounding Alias, Sole, Doseone, Jel, Odd Nosdam, Pedestrian, and Yoni Wolf in 1998.

One of the most vital imprints in underground hip-hop, Anticon was also home to some of Alias' own pioneering recordings - such as his 2014 album 'Pitch Black Prism'.

News of Brendon Whitney's death broke via Sage Francis, before being confirmed by Anticon themselves:

Just received news of a major loss - the passing of our dear friend and Anticon co-founder @AliasAnticon. We will always remember him for his incredible heart and talent, and the support he gave us all. Rest in peace Brendon Whitney. pic.twitter.com/vJ3pULqwgJ — anticon records (@anticon) March 31, 2018

