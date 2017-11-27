Anteros Share New Track 'Love'

Anteros have shared new song 'Love' and it's a sure-fire cure for the winter blues.
The band are set to close the year in style, releasing a double A-side single and playing a flurry of live shows.
Working with producer Charlie Andrew, the single is led by new cut 'Bonnie', already an anthem in their live sets.
'Love' is a glistening new electro-tinged jam, recalling everyone from New Order to the Pet Shop Boys while remaining completely, utterly their own.
Elaborating on the track, Laura says: “Love is self explanatory, really, in the general sense of the word. It’s about putting LOVE first: before race, before fear, before hate, before greed.”
It's a real gem - a winter warmer with a glistening melody, you can check out 'Love' below.
