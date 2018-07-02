Anteros and Laurel Announced For The Next Clash x Metropolis Live

After welcoming acts like IAMDDB, Sivu and Dead! for our Clash x Metropolis Live sessions, we're excited to announce that '60s pop-influenced band Anteros will be bringing their famed live swagger to the next showcase.
It's happening on Thursday 22nd February, at West London's sought-after Metropolis studios - a state-of-the-art hub of music and innovation.
Anteros will be joined by London writer/producer Laurel, who has turned heads with her bewitching brand of pop. With an album billed for 2018, her Metropolis session could provide a taster of some of that material.
To reserve your ticket for this one-off live session, follow this link.
Please note:
Doors are at 7pm, with no admittance after 7:45pm (the shows are recorded so please arrive early to guarantee entry). The performance starts at 7:45pm, and finishes at 10pm.
