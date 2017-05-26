Anna Of The North Share Startling 'Lovers' Video

Anna Of The North have shared a startling new video for 'Lovers'.

The single is out now, a soaring epic that fuses a searing vocal to some of the project's most pointed, personal songwriting yet.

The video is shot in red, a shadowy realm in which Anna Of The North seem cast adrift in their own emotions.

They told the Fader : "On a literal level, it's about being lost at a house party and surrounded by couples when your own relationship has fallen apart. Digging deeper, the video is set in the same place as the song, that point when you feel so alone and you're reaching out but they're not reaching back. It’s desperate."

Tune in now.

Anna Of The North's debut album 'Lovers' is due out on September 8th.