Anna Of The North Excel On 'Lovers'

Anna Of The North is set to release debut album 'Lovers' on September 8th.

The duo link Norway and New Zealand, with their artful pop spreading across the world since the partnership's inception three years ago.

The pair - Anna Lotterud and Brady Daniell-Smith - have confirmed plans for their debut album, with 'Lovers' set to drop in September.

The title cut is online now, and it's sheer Anna Of The North - poised and poignant pop music, the dappled production is set against a killer vocal.

Brady describes the song as “speaking of the emptiness of the unrealistic promises we make to each other at the start of relationships. Those promises that we can't possibly keep like ‘I'll always be there for you’ and ‘I'll never leave'.’"

Anna explains; “The song describes that point when you feel alone and you're reaching out but they're not reaching back. Maybe you could get through to them if they just let you in, but the promises they made are broken.”

Tune in now.