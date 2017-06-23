Angelo De Augustine's 'Carcassonne' Is Divine

Californian songwriter Angelo De Augustine has shared powerful new song 'Carcassonne'.

Based in Thousand Oaks, the American artist will release a new seven inch through Asthmatic Kitty this summer.

Featuring two new songs, lead cut 'Carcassonne' is online now and it's a wonderful, bewitching, incredibly beautiful piece of music.

Hushed delivered, it's whispered urge towards life ends with the plea: “There ain't much time in life before the lights go down / So I want to know you now...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.