Angel Olsen Announces New 'Phases' Compilation

Angel Olsen has announced plans for a new rarities compilation titled 'Phases'.
A songwriter in near perpetual evolution, Angel Olsen has left behind scattered debris as she constructs her wonderful studio projects.
New compilation 'Phases' brings together these rarities, offcuts, and demos, a 12 track selection that promises to reveal a few more secrets.
Available to pre-order HERE the record is presaged by the release of two unheard tracks.
Check 'em out below...
'Phases' will be released on November 10th.
