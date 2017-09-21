Angel Olsen Announces New 'Phases' Compilation

Angel Olsen has announced plans for a new rarities compilation titled 'Phases'.

A songwriter in near perpetual evolution, Angel Olsen has left behind scattered debris as she constructs her wonderful studio projects.

New compilation 'Phases' brings together these rarities, offcuts, and demos, a 12 track selection that promises to reveal a few more secrets.

Available to pre-order HERE the record is presaged by the release of two unheard tracks.

Check 'em out below...

'Phases' will be released on November 10th.

