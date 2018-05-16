Andy Jenkins Shares The Breezy Americana Of 'Genuine Heart'

Andy Jenkins is a name you might not be familiar with, but he's probably worked alongside some of your favourite songwriters.

Emerging from Richmond's close-knit nexus of songwriters, he's performed and written extensively with the likes of Justin Frye (PC Worship) Natalie Prass, and Matthew E. White.

Matching Americana to underground indie rock, his style is personal but always open, a charming personality who engages at every turn.

Delivering stellar sets at The Spacebomb Revue at the Barbican and Union Chapel a few months ago, new single 'Genuine Heart' comes at precisely the right time.

Carefully sculpted and fragrantly built, there's a slight country edge at times which makes Andy Jenkins' viewpoint all the more romantic.

Tune in now.

