Andreas Moss Teams With Yacht Money On 'Deep Down Below'

Born in Sweden, travelling to Nashville, and finally based in Los Angeles - Andreas Moss had travelled the world before releasing a single note of music.

Thankfully, his songwriting has that international feel, crossing borders with its ceaseless energy and boundless melody.

New single 'Deep Down Below' is out now, with Andreas Moss linking his effervescent production to Yacht Money's entrancing approach.

"'Deep Down Below' is one of my favourites," he says. "Not just because It makes everyone lose themselves for three minutes and dance but also because there is actually a deeper darker underneath everything."

"The song is about probably one of the worst times in my life where I was stuck in a repetitive motion of meaningless sex and overall not really valuing others or myself as a human. I think it’s important to talk about what we’ve been through, cause it’s the only way we learn to have deeper grace for each other. More than anything though, it’s a fun song and I can’t wait for people to have it on repeat..."

Out now, the song comes equipped with some larger than life visuals. Tune in now.

