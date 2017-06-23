Amyl And The Sniffers Are Coming To Slay In The UK

Australian punks Amyl And The Sniffers have announced their first ever UK shows.

The band are underground heroes in the Southern hemisphere, with their whip-smart, four-letter strewn wit riding 90 second blasts of punk noize.

An outrageous live experience, Damaged Goods have banded together to bring Amyl And The Sniffers over to the UK for a short burst of shows.

Let's be honest: this is going to be fantastic. The label recently pressed 'Giddy Up/Big Attraction' - the band's two mini-album releases to date - on limited vinyl, and they sailed out the door.

Amyl And The Sniffers will play Brighton showcase The Great Escape in May, following by a Rough Trade East in-store and a headline date at the Lexington.

Get down there...

<a href="http://amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com/album/big-attraction">Big Attraction by Amyl and the Sniffers</a>

Catch Amyl And The Sniffers at the following shows:

May

18 - 19 Brighton Great Escape Festival

22 London Rough Trade East

23 London The Lexington

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.