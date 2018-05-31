AMWIN Owns Her Faults On 'Living Mistake'

Swedish pop riser AMWIN has shared biting new song 'Living Mistake'.

The newcomer inhabits a world daubed in vivid colour, with those fluro tones used to craft a deeply personal spell.

Beneath the pop perfection lies insecurities, though, with AMWIN exploring her faults on new song 'Living Mistake'.

The production is on point, lifting hip-hop tropes and re-calibrating them for the Swedish pop machine. It's all a little close to her heart, too, with AMWIN explaining:

“I’ve always seen myself as a bit of a fuck up. I’m clumsy, I’ve got a big mouth that runs 24/7 and I have a tendency to act first and think later. As much as this sometimes gets me in trouble, I actually love all those parts of my personality. I wouldn’t have it any other way. 'Living Mistake' is sort of an ode to the way I am. My parents are super proud of me…”

Tune in now.

