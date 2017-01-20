American folk hero Tom Paley has died at the age of 89.

The multi-instrumentalist became a key player in the evolution of New York's folk revival in the late 50s, helping form the New Lost City Ramblers.

Opposing the watered down treatment of groups such as the Kingston Trio, the three-piece focussed on raw, authentic American folk music.

Releasing a string of albums, Tom Paley then moved first to Sweden before venturing to London where he found a bustling, committed folk scene.

Continuing to write, record, and perform until the very end, Tom Paley released the warmly received album 'Roll On, Roll On' in 2012.

Praised by Ry Cooder and lauded by Bob Dylan, news of his passing was reported by fROOTS and has been confirmed by friends and family.

Sad to hear of the passing of Tom Paley. A regular at Sharp's Folk Club @cecilsharphouse and pictured here with Ry Cooder (in his blue hat). pic.twitter.com/qBzjyC13JS — Carmen Hunt (@ScootsKernow) October 1, 2017

Sad about the passing of Tom Paley, early member of New Lost City Ramblers and a big influence on me and many folk/old time pickers, pic.twitter.com/fNwgMYgK4b — Happy Traum (@happytraum) October 1, 2017

