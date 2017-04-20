Amen Dunes Shares 'Blue Rose'

Amen Dunes has shared new psych-pop wonder 'Blue Rose'.

Damon McMahon returns to his acclaimed moniker on new album 'Freedom', tipped as a bold leap forward.

Released later this year, 'Freedom' was preceded by powerful lead single 'Miki Dora'.

Follow up 'Blue Rose' expands on this, driven by an ebullient vocal and those dreamy production elements.

Online now, it comes backed with a crisp, stylish video, adding still more weight to Amen Dunes' vision.

Tune in now.

'Freedom' will be released on March 30th via Sacred Bones.

