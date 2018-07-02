Amen Dunes Finds Acceptance On New Song 'Believe'

Amen Dunes has shared new song 'Believe' - tune in now.

The songwriter is preparing to release his fifth album, with new record 'Freedom' arriving on March 30th.

It's a powerful return; arguably his best to date, 'Freedom' deals with identity, regret, the passing of time, and the process of acceptance.

New song 'Believe' is online now, and lyrically it deals with the passing of the songwriter's mother, a figure who serves almost as a guru.

Minimalist indie rock with a psychedelic twist, 'Believe' moves through death to locate a form of acceptance, and that process is rendered as beatific, almost optimistic.

Catch Amen Dunes at the following shows:

April

30 Brighton Prince Albert

May

1 Leeds Headroom House

2 London Omeara

