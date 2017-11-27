Ambiere's Brooding Electro-Pop Gets Under Your Skin

Rising three-piece Ambiere have a patient, brooding sound.

It's an approach that only unfolds over time, with the trio's inter-connecting musicality maintaining a refreshingly downcast stance.

New single 'I See Faces' offers perfectly polished electro-pop, a shimmering, twilight slice of digital melody with a deeply affecting feel.

Remarkably concise, Ambiere are able to get their point across in the most subtle yet devastating of fashion.

The group explain: “The track was written about the feeling of waking up from a nightmare, and the intense panicky feeling you get as you try to separate reality from what’s been going on in your head”.

Drifting between the threat of sleep and the joy of waking,you can check out 'I See Faces' below.

Photo Credit: Ellen Bond

