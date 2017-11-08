Amber Mark Continues To Soar On 'Love Me Right'

Rising soul talent Amber Mark has shared new song 'Love Me Right'.
Everything this London songwriter does feels right, with that innate grasp of her own artistry acting as a superb musical compass.
New EP 'Conexão' is incoming, with Amber Mark sharing the self-produced new pearl 'Love Me Right'.
Highly atmospheric, the subtle R&B undertones in the rhythm are set against that wonderful vocal, a languid and truly glamorous experience.
The emotional core of the song is laid bare, however, with Amber Mark seeking out renewed balance in a relationship, fresh respect from a significant other.
Tune in below.
