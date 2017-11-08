Amaroun's Crisp Electronic Pop Turns 'Bed Bugs' Into A Pleasure

Amaroun is the latest project from Jay Brown, a young songwriter who seems to be in a perpetual state of transition.

Grasping electronic soul and infusing it with her innate pop touch, a flurry of live shows have seen Amaroun charm all who cross her path.

Debut single 'Bed Bugs' flips the title on its head, with the singer using it as an opportunity to find growth and renewal from pain.

"Writing 'Bed Bugs' was the start of my Amaroun journey," Jay explains. "A time of confusion and transition. I was a social butterfly, but solitary and an analyser at heart. I had come out to my friends and family and was dealing with the fallout from that. My identity tied in knots, feeling simultaneously liberated and fearful."

"In 'Bed Bugs', I am reflecting on everything that has gone before, feeling pensive yet hopeful about what the future will hold, and also deciding what I am doing with my present. I was genuinely at an emotional crossroads, and for me that bittersweet feeling is at the core of this song. It’s uplifting, beautiful and conflicted all at the same time."

Out shortly, you can check it out below.

Amaroun is set to play a secret show on November 10th, live streaming it on her Facebook page . Can't make it? Catch her at the Sebright Arms, London on November 29th.

