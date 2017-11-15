alt-J Share 'Pleader' Short Film

alt-J have shared the short film for their track 'Pleader'.

The band's new album 'Relaxer' is out now, and was followed by some sterling live shows including a return to London's O2 Arena.

Standout cut 'Pleader' has now received an epic visual treatment, directed by award-winning film maker Isaiah Seret.

Filmed in the Rhonda Valley, South Wales, it's an epic of family, love, mining, and more, set against that beautiful Welsh landscape.

alt-J told NPR: “When we set out to make a video for ‘Pleader’, Joe sent the following one line brief to director Isaiah Seret: 'a Welsh mining love story; a tidal wave of earth'."

"What Isaiah came back with was an epic short film, inspired both by the song's source material and Tarkovsky's The Sacrifice. A family must pit their desire to have a child against the knowledge that this would destroy their community. The hypnotic, hymnal quality of the song binds the video throughout, hinting at redemption while destruction takes place.”

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest alt-J shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.