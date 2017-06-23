ALMA Will Drop Her New Mixtape This Week

Finnish pop talent ALMA is set to release her brand new mixtape 'Heavy Rules' later this week.

She's been working on the tape for some time, and has recruited guest spots from MØ, Tove Styrke, and Kiiara.

Out on Friday (March 2nd) ALMA is fresh from working with Charli XCX, and her vivid introductory EP 'Dye My Hair'.

