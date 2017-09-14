Allo Darlin's Elizabeth Morris Has Some New Material

2016 was kind of a rough year.

Trump. Brexit. Bowie. Prince. And - for those of an indie pop disposition - the sad end of Allo Darlin'.

Fondly regarded and much loved, the band's decision to call time on their work together perhaps pales in comparison to those Earth-shaking geo-political events, but it was nonetheless kinda sucky.

So it's heartening to hear that not only has singer Elizabeth Morris got a new band, but their upcoming single is also pretty cool.

Elva make wonderfully minimalist indie pop, and their charming new single is incoming on Where It's At Is Where You Are.

Tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://wiaiwya.bandcamp.com/album/tailwind-dreaming-with-our-feet" href="http://wiaiwya.bandcamp.com/album/tailwind-dreaming-with-our-feet">Tailwind / Dreaming With Our Feet by Elva</a>

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.