Alien She's 'Feed Me' Is A Righteous Blast Of Noise

Dublin three-piece Alien She are ready to share new single 'Feed Me'.

The group hail from astonishingly different backgrounds. Aoife Mairead, for instance, is a poet and writer, while Katie O'Neill previously performed solo.

The introduction of Darragh McCabe, though, seemed to let the project gel, with their vastly different influences congealing into one almighty noise.

Righteous punk energy with a power pop edge - it's worth throwing in the politics of L7 or Bikini Kill, too - each song feels like a literate, concise gem.

New single 'Feed Me' is a case in point: taut, explicit, and completely uncontrolled, it's a superb, bracing piece of punk noise.

Photo Credit: Ciara Burke

