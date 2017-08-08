Alice Glass Shares New Single 'Without Love'

Ex-Crystal Castles singer unveils solo track...
Robin Murray
10 · 08 · 2017

Robin Murray / / 10 · 08 · 2017
Former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass has shared new single 'Without Love'.

Alice Glass released solo track 'Stillbirth' back in 2015, and has been focussing on a new album since then.

Speaking to Pitchfork earlier this year, the singer explained: "Some songs sound more like being eaten by fire ants and some songs are like being slowly consumed by a snake..."

New track 'Without Love' is perhaps more in the latter category - slowly enveloping you, the clarity of her vocal is offset by additional production from HEALTH’s Jupiter Keyes.

