Alice Glass Shares New Single 'Without Love'

Former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass has shared new single 'Without Love'.

Alice Glass released solo track 'Stillbirth' back in 2015, and has been focussing on a new album since then.

Speaking to Pitchfork earlier this year, the singer explained: "Some songs sound more like being eaten by fire ants and some songs are like being slowly consumed by a snake..."

New track 'Without Love' is perhaps more in the latter category - slowly enveloping you, the clarity of her vocal is offset by additional production from HEALTH’s Jupiter Keyes.

