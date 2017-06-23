Alexis Taylor Announces Solo Album 'Beautiful Thing'

Alexis Taylor has announced plans for new solo album 'Beautiful Thing'.

The Hot Chip singer has maintained a healthy solo career, releasing three self-produced albums that move from synth pop to modern classical.

Ever eclectic, Alexis Taylor decided to bring Tim Golsworthy on board to produce his fourth solo full length, the incoming 'Beautiful Thing'.

Due out on April 20th, it's lead by the gorgeous title track, a drifting, touching piece of music that moves from beautifully frosted melancholia to piano house.

Very much a song to lose yourself in, 'Beautiful Thing' is online now.

Alexis Taylor will release new album 'Beautiful Thing' on April 20th. Tracklisting:

1. Dreaming Another Life

2. Beautiful Thing

3. Deep Cut

4. Roll on Blank Tapes

5. Suspicious of Me

6. A Hit Song

7. Oh Baby

8. There’s Nothing To Hide

9. I Feel You

10. Out of Time

