Alex Francis Strikes A Confessional Tone On 'All I've Got'

Alex Francis dropped recent EP 'These Words' earlier in the year, a powerful display of formative artistry.

Formerly of Hitchin but now based in North London, the songwriter continues his progress with new EP 'A Stronger Love'.

Out on December 1st, it will be accompanied by a headline show, with Alex Francis stamping out new facets of his identity.

New cut 'All I've Got' strikes a confessional tone, with the rising talent finding renewed solace in music. He explains:

"'All I’ve Got' is quite a confessional song of mine. I’m being pretty honest about the fact that the way I live my life in a material sense isn’t how I want it to stay forever. For some of the stresses and strains that might weigh heavy in my day to day, the clear fact is that I already have the most important things I need..."

Tune in now.

Catch Alex Francis at Thousand Island, London on December 1st.

