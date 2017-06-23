Alex Cameron Announces New Album 'Forced Witness'

Alex Cameron has detailed new album 'Forced Witness'.

The record was laid down in studios across Berlin, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, with Cameron assisted on production duties by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

Guests include Brandon Flowers - on new song 'Running' Outta Luck' - while Angel Olsen contributes backing vocals to two tracks.

Alex Cameron has shared new cut 'Candy May', one of the songs Angel Olsen laid down vocals for.

Meghan McGarry directs the full video, and she describes it as: "'Candy May' is a visual, gut-wrenching longing, seeping out through the skin with a swagger that is distinctively Alex Cameron."

Tune in now.

