Aldous Harding's 'Party' Named Rough Trade Shops' Album Of The Year

Aldous Harding's 'Party' has been named Album Of The Year by Rough Trade Shops.
Is it that time of year already? Rough Trade Shops normally kick off list-a-geddon, and they're certainly quick off the mark in 2017.
Thankfully, it's a choice we can definitely get behind - the outlets have named Aldous Harding's 'Party' as their Album Of The Year.
The full list is available online, and - spoiler alert! - we're busy compiling our own, which will go live next month.
Aldous Harding is set to celebrate the win with a special in-store performance at Rough Trade East, London on November 23rd.
