Album Stream: White Moth Black Butterfly - 'Atone'

White Moth Black Butterfly is an ever-evolving collective of music-makers, visual arts specialists, and a whole lot more besides.

Hinging on the talents of Daniel Tompkins, Keshav Dhar, Randy Slaugh, and Jordan Turner, the group seem to allow their differences to fuel their creativity.

New album 'Atone' is a fascinating, multi-dimensional piece of pop music, a layered, textured document of unbridled musicality.

Out on September 1st, 'Atone' has been preceded by a number of superb previews, including a string of addictive videos.

Clash is able to bring you the full album stream before anyone else, and it's a chance for fans to get to grips with this complex yet beguiling document.

Daniel Thompkins explains: "We've created an immersive, contemporary / experimental pop album that isn’t just another 'interesting' record but one that's accessible, progressive and detailed enough to take listeners on a journey through a varied palette of raw emotions and organic sounds. For the first time we have introduced real orchestral instrumentation in place of programmed sounds and the result has taken the feel of the whole project to beautiful new heights..."

Tune in now.

