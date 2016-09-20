Album Stream: The Strike - 'Faint Of Heart'

The Strike are a high energy proposition.

Live, the band's live wire shows have blazed a trail across North America, fusing rock bluster with some funky motifs.

New album 'Faint Of Heart' brings their live show (and a little more!) into one place, and it's a crisp introduction to their charms.

Clash is able to bring you the record first, and the Utah six-piece have penned a few polite words of introduction...

"We are incredibly excited to release our first full length album 'Faint Of Heart'. We have been working on it for over a year and a half. It is nice to finally be able to get the music out there."

"For us the album is about vulnerability. Human emotions can be pretty volatile, and we wanted to make an album that spoke to the day-to-day inner dialogues that we have with ourselves. It is sort of an admission that we don’t have the answers, that we are emotional, often-times irrational, and that it is OK to admit it."

"'Faint Of Heart' also represents a sonic shift for the band. It showcases some new textures that our audience has never heard from us. Our focus was simply to serve the songwriting and not worry about the instrumentation as much as making sure that the messages of the lyrics and melodies were paramount. We hope people love the album."

Tune in now.