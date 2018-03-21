Album Stream: The Maple State - 'The Things I Heard At The Party'

During their initial run The Maple State won a lot of friends, and a lot of admirers.

The Manchester band were forced to cut their run short after real life got in the way, but decided to get back together, the urge to create just too strong.

Matching glimmering guitar lines against crunching riffs, boldly anthemic songwriting against deeply personal lyricism, it's almost as though they've never been away.

New album 'The Things I Heard At The Party' is out tomorrow (March 23rd) and Clash is able to stream the record before anyone else.

It's a crisp, ambitious return, at times poignant and everywhere weighted down by the benefits of experience.

Order your copy HERE or dive in below.

Catch The Maple State at the following shows:

March

31 London The Rocksteady

April

13 Manchester Jimmy’s

22 London The Lexington (w/ Tellison) **SOLD OUT**

