Album Stream: MY BABY - 'Prehistoric Rhythm'

Dutch trio MY BABY are impossible to predict.

Moving from Chicago blues to gypsy stomp, the always creative three-piece enjoy sidestepping fans, and even themselves.

So new album 'Prehistoric Rhythm' comes with no small degree of anticipation. Continually reinventing their sound, what links each album is MY BABY's unique approach, and their highly inquisitive nature.

Out on August 11th, it's a dexterous, stomping return, one that fuses their outrageous live energy with a continuing tightening of those songwriting bolts.

Clash has the up-front stream... get involved below.

Catch MY BABY at the following shows:

October

2 Leeds Wardrobe

3 Bristol Thekla

4 London Dingwalls

5 Manchester Night And Day

6 Birmingham Actress and Bishop

8 Brighton Con Club