Album Stream: Daniel Cavanagh - 'Monochrome'

Daniel Cavanagh is a member of Anathema, a group whose imposing, influential, and fascinating sound has a devoted group of followers.

Able to play huge venues across Europe, the band recently returned with new album 'The Optimist', featuring material that continually sidestepped expectations.

As it turns out, Daniel Cavanagh was also stockpiling solo material, songs that form the basis of new album 'Monochrome'.

Out shortly (pre-order LINK ) it's a striking solo endeavour, easily as strong as Anathema's own material while forging its own paths.

He comments: “The album has a late night, candlelit feeling, evoking the light of dusk as the summer sun sinks below the horizon, setting the scene for thoughts and meditations that many people will relate to.”

Clash has first dibs, and it's certainly a treat; hazy atmospherics and moments of real poetry, 'Monochrome' is well worth spending time with.

Tune in now.

