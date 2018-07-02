Album Stream: AVEC - 'What If We Never Forget'

Austrian songwriter AVEC has used a flurry of singles to stamp out her artistic identity.

A powerful, potent emerging artist, she's always yearned for space to express herself, to expand her art.

New album 'What If We Never Forget' is where she truly hits her stride, finding renewed confidence, renewed vigour.

Those golden singles are intact, but it's what comes between that impresses, with AVEC able to take risks, and watch them pay off.

Out now via Earcandy Records - pick up a copy HERE - you can stream the album in full via Clash.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.