Albert Hammond Jr Outlines New Album 'Francis Trouble'

Albert Hammond Jr is set to release new album 'Francis Trouble' on March 9th.

The guitarist has decided to open up about a traumatic event in his early life, one that arguably shaped much of what was to follow - the stillborn death of his twin brother, Francis.

In November 1979, the guitarist’s mother, Claudia, miscarried. Despite being rushed to hospital, Claudia and Albert Hammond Sr. were told that the baby was sadly too premature to live.

Remarkably, Albert continued to grow inside of his mother undetected until she was nearly six months pregnant. When he was born, a piece of Francis emerged alongside him - a fingernail.

The musician didn't know any of this until he was 36 years old, but the revelation had a profound impact on his life, on his sense of identity.

New album 'Francis Trouble' offers ruminations on this, with his fourth solo album due for release on March 9th.

New song 'Muted Beatings' is online now - tune in below.

Catch Albert Hammond Jr at the following shows:

February

13 Manchester Albert Hall*

14 Nottingham Rock City*

15 Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy*

17 Glasgow O2 Academy*

19 Leeds O2 Academy*

20 Birmingham O2 Academy*

21 Bristol O2 Academy*

23 Cambridge Corn Exchange*

24 Brixton O2 Brixton Academy*

25 Brighton Brighton Dome*

March

1 London Dingwalls - HEADLINE

* with Franz Ferdinand

