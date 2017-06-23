Albert Hammond Jr Gives His Thoughts On Meet Me In The Bathroom

Albert Hammond Jr has offered his thoughts on recent book Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The Lizzy Goodman tome offered an oral history of New York's post-2000 indie rock underground, interviewing all of the key players from that scene.

The Strokes obviously played a prominent part - one of their lyrics supplied the title, after all - but one chapter sent sparks flying between the band and Ryan Adams.

The group seemed to blame the songwriter for Albert Hammond Jr's heroin addiction, something he discusses in a new interview with Consequence of Sound .

“The media has fun creating their own stories,” he said. “There’s no way any of that stuff can capture your life, you know.”

“As much as you can talk with the person, they have a story and you’re going to end up having three or four days of your life that’s going to seem like a period of 10 years.”

Commenting on the row surrounding the books, the guitarist commented: “People can get pretty serious, I feel like life is a little less serious. I think there are more serious things than whatever the book is, you know.”

“I don’t think you’d know anyone deeper because of it.”

- - -

- - -

Albert Hammond Jr's new album 'Francis Trouble' is out now.

