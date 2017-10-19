ALASKALASKA Share New Song 'Maneater'

London six-piece ALASKALASKA have shared their enticing new single 'Maneater'.

The group released their debut EP last year, a powerful, provocative introduction that seemed to break every barrier going.

The multi-limbed ensemble seemed to unite the disparate record collections of their six members, veering from indie songwriting to avant disco and the odd slice of jazz.

New single 'Maneater' continues this journey, an impeccable, entrancing four minute nugget that unites Trash with the Paradise Garage.

A heady maelstrom of ideas, it neatly side-steps convention while explicitly asking: "What is a parody?"

Singer Lucinda John-Duarte explains: “I was thinking about how frustrating it is to be categorised or stereotyped. We’re always in competition with each other or ourselves, trying to sell ourselves like meat and hiding parts of our being in the process.”

Tune in now.

Catch ALASKALASKA at the following shows:

April

16 London Village Underground (supporting Nilüfer Yanya)

