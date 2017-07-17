AJ Tracey Hits Hard On 'Blacked Out'

AJ Tracey has shared electric new track 'Blacked Out' - tune in now.

The grime don's new eight-track EP 'Secure The Bag' is incoming, the rapper's first since his breakout 'Lil Tracey' EP in 2016.

New track 'Blacked Out' is online now, and it's sheer fire - pared down, low-end beats with AJ's emphatic flow.

Tune in now.

Catch AJ Tracey at the following shows:

October

18 Leicester Academy

19 Cardiff Tramshed

20 Dublin Green Room

21 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms (Warehouse)

22 Glasgow SWG3

25 Bristol Motion

26 Leeds Stylus

27 Norwich Waterfront

28 Sheffield O2 Academy

29 Manchester Academy 2

31 Brighton Concorde 2

November

2 Birmingham O2 Institute

4 Liverpool Music Week Closing Party

5 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

For tickets to the latest AJ Tracey shows click HERE.