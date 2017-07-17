AJ Tracey Hits Hard On 'Blacked Out'

AJ Tracey has shared electric new track 'Blacked Out' - tune in now.
The grime don's new eight-track EP 'Secure The Bag' is incoming, the rapper's first since his breakout 'Lil Tracey' EP in 2016.
New track 'Blacked Out' is online now, and it's sheer fire - pared down, low-end beats with AJ's emphatic flow.
Tune in now.
Catch AJ Tracey at the following shows:
October
18 Leicester Academy
19 Cardiff Tramshed
20 Dublin Green Room
21 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms (Warehouse)
22 Glasgow SWG3
25 Bristol Motion
26 Leeds Stylus
27 Norwich Waterfront
28 Sheffield O2 Academy
29 Manchester Academy 2
31 Brighton Concorde 2
November
2 Birmingham O2 Institute
4 Liverpool Music Week Closing Party
5 London O2 Kentish Town Forum
