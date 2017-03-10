AJ Tracey Drops New Cut 'Quarterback'

West London rapper AJ Tracey has dropped new cut 'Quarterback' - tune in now.
Emerging from the grime scene, AJ's dexterous flow can be applied to almost anything, with the exuberent MC spraying on anything he's presented with.
New EP 'Secure The Bag' is typically bold, an eight track collection that makes room for everyone from 67 to Craig David.
Lead cut 'Quarterback' is an emphatic return, with AJ Tracey working alongside production from Nyge and Keanu Beats.
It's a bold offering, with AJ slamming through the defence for a last minute touchdown. Tune in now.
Catch AJ Tracey at the following shows:
October
18 Leicester O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT
19 Cardiff Tramshed
20 Dublin Green Room – SOLD OUT
21 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms
22 Glasgow SWG3
25 Bristol Motion
26 Leeds Stylus
27 Norwich Waterfront
28 Nottingham The Brickworks
28 Sheffield O2 Academy
29 Manchester Academy 2 – SOLD OUT
31 Brighton Concorde 2 – SOLD OUT
November
2 Birmingham O2 Institute
4 Liverpool Music Week Closing Party
5 London O2 Kentish Town Forum
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.