AJ Tracey Drops New Cut 'Quarterback'

West London rapper AJ Tracey has dropped new cut 'Quarterback' - tune in now.

Emerging from the grime scene, AJ's dexterous flow can be applied to almost anything, with the exuberent MC spraying on anything he's presented with.

New EP 'Secure The Bag' is typically bold, an eight track collection that makes room for everyone from 67 to Craig David.

Lead cut 'Quarterback' is an emphatic return, with AJ Tracey working alongside production from Nyge and Keanu Beats.

It's a bold offering, with AJ slamming through the defence for a last minute touchdown. Tune in now.

Catch AJ Tracey at the following shows:

October

18 Leicester O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

19 Cardiff Tramshed

20 Dublin Green Room – SOLD OUT

21 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

22 Glasgow SWG3

25 Bristol Motion

26 Leeds Stylus

27 Norwich Waterfront

28 Nottingham The Brickworks

28 Sheffield O2 Academy

29 Manchester Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

31 Brighton Concorde 2 – SOLD OUT

November

2 Birmingham O2 Institute

4 Liverpool Music Week Closing Party

5 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

