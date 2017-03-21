Airhead Has Remixed Karen O

Airhead has stepped in to remix the new Karen O track 'Yo! My Saint'.

The song features vocals from Michael Kiwanuka, and was created for Kenzo, after being inspired by Kenzo’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection.

Out now, 'Yo! My Saint' is an absorbing piece, with Karen O's songwriting delving into areas that continually surprise.

Airhead has re-worked the track, and the 1-800 Dinosaur cohort has seized control of the final section to construct a languid electronic realm.

Karen O is impressed, and she commented: "This Airhead remix took the final bittersweet section of ‘Yo! My Saint’ and transmuted it into a tripped out dreamscape to melt into, love a 21st century lullaby."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Corey Olsen

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.