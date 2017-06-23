Aidan Moffat, RM Hubbert Share New Song 'Cockcrow'

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert have shared new song 'Cockrow'.

The Scottish musicians launched plans for a full collaborative album a few days ago, with 'Here Lies The Body' set to be released on May 11th.

Supported by Rock Action, the duo have now unveiled the first track to be taken from the record, the languid, moving piece 'Cockrow'.

The interweaving narrative zips backwards and forwards in time, two old flames reconvening to focus on high times and regrets.

Aidan reveals that is was prompted by “an article I read about mothers who abandon their families, and how that still remains a pretty taboo subject in our times. When marriages break down, it’s almost always the man who leaves.”

The accompanying clip is directed by Paul Fegan and features Dundee ballet dancer Jack Webb. The director explains:

"It was inspired by a dance piece I saw performed last year by Scottish Ballet. Aidan, Hubby and Siobhan's song felt both tender and cold, vulnerable and hopeful. Jack Webb, Julian Schwanitz (Cinematographer) and I decided on a simple one-shot idea based on these conflicting emotions. Something dream-like. And we wanted to include a bed given it's a prominent element in the albums cover art."

"Bridging a traditional music video and a performance piece, it's lit in a way that makes the dancer appear like a living painting, specifically an old master, obscured by time - but fierce."

Tune in now.

Catch Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert at the following shows:

May

17 Glasgow St. Luke's

21 Newcastle Cluny

22 Leeds Brudenell

23 London Moth Club

24 Bristol Rough Trade

25 Manchester Deaf Institute

