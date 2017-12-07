Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert Are Working On A New Album

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert are working on a full collaborative album.

The songwriters have known each other for some time, and have released music together in the past.

This will be the first time, however, that the pair have worked on something substantial, resulting in new full length project 'Here Lies The Body'.

Incoming on Rock Action Records, it's lead by this neat, surreal, eye-catching clip 'Zoltar'...

