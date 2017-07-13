AGE Excel With Alt-Pop Gem 'PEAKS'

AGE came together in London, an Irish-Australian project that want to fuse future-forward production with a pop feeling.

Formed in Clapton, the pair utilised a studio in North London's Tileyard Area - home to Mark Ronson, Zane Lowe, and more - before their presence was uncovered.

Chucked out to make way for Lily Allen, AGE continued their nefarious alt-pop experiments in a variety of locations, finding continual inspiration in the heaving metropolis that is London.

New single 'PEAKS' is pushed along in this confluence. The murky, twilight feel is shot through with bright light, with AGE composing a tribute to those who cross the edge.

Gavin Dwight tells Clash: "We wrote 'Peaks' at a time when we could see a lot of people around us crossing over the line of what's safe and not taking care of themselves. We live in a place and a city where it's too easy to do. It's a love song to those people."

Clash is able to premiere the video for 'PEAKS' - tune in below.