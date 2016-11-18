AGE Channels Irresistible Funk-Pop On 'Our Religion Is Truth'

AGE is the latest iteration of Noam Helfer, an Israeli based producer whose work is continually evolving.

Previously working under the name Helfer, this new alter ego affords the musician space to craft something fresh.

New single 'Our Religion Is Truth' is certainly fresh. The title itself is daring - the Middle East remains a spiritually contorted region, for one - but the blistering funk-pop is deliriously catchy.

All funky bass lines and chopped up drums, 'Our Religion Is Truth' find light in shade, and shade in light, with Noam's vocals pitted against Sasha Daniel.

One listen and you're hooked. Tune in now.

