Agar Agar Introduce Debut Album 'The Dog & The Future'

Agar Agar are set to release new album 'The Dog & The Future' this September.

The French duo match analogue electronics to digital pop absurdity, producing something whimsically experimental in the process.

Following a flurry of releases and a few stand out festival slots Agar Agar are now aiming towards their debut album.

With 'The Dog & The Future' arriving in September, the pair have shared bruising new cut 'Sorry About The Carpet'.

Off piste electronics delivered with no small degree of wit, the track's playfully surreal feel is expanded upon in the hilarious video.

Tune in below.

