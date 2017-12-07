Adrian Daniel Is The Soulful Sound Of Brooklyn R&B

Adrian Daniel hails from Brooklyn, a site more closely associated with the emergence of hip-hop and tough East Coast rap.

His sound, though, is a little different. Delving into the soulful roots of R&B, Adrian's future-facing approach flips these influences on one side.

New album 'FLAWD' arrives on March 2nd, and it fuses together everything from vintage Michael Jackson to Tame Impala style psychedelia.

Continually pushing into new stylistic territory, Adrian Daniel is ready to share new song 'Deadly Attraction'.

Airing first on Clash, the crisp, feather-soft production perfectly balances that poised, electrifying vocal, the perfect primer for where this Brooklyn artist might head next.

Tune in below.

Catch Adrian Daniel at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on February 22nd.

