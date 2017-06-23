Adia Victoria's 'Baby Blues' EP Is Deeply Affecting

Adia Victoria has shared her new 'Baby Blues' EP - check it out now.

The singer released her 'How It Feels' EP in Spring, and followed this with a lengthy bout of international touring.

Returning to the studio, Adia reflected on her roots, on the power music can hold, and on lost friends.

She explains: "When I first rolled into Nashville, I didn't have my own music. All I had were the blues. To keep me company on endless bus rides 'round the city, these songs served as an affirmation of my silenced inner life. The blues keep me true to myself."

'Baby Blues' offers three spectra takes on the blues, from the Robert Johnson cover 'Me And The Devil' through to songs by Victoria Spivey and Lee Hazelwood.

Dedicated to the memory of Those Darlins' Jessi Zazu, it feels like a cathartic document, a true release in every sense.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Patrice Jackson

