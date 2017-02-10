Adele's Response To Beyoncé's Coachella Set Is Wonderful

So that was Beychella.

Beyoncé headlined American desert festival Coachella in the early hours of this morning UK time, but an online audience watched every single step.

Featuring a Destiny's Child re-union, and guest spots from JAY-Z and Solange, it was a truly incredible set, the sort of thing history books were made for.

Adele is a huge Beyoncé fan, and she was tuned in throughout, and reveled in every twist and turn.

Placing reaction videos online it's a fantastic, hilarious tribute from one great to another - as usual, Adele hits the nail on the head in these matters.

Check out the clips below.

Mood 1 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

Mood 2 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:31am PDT

Mood 3 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.